Location

545 via Amalfi, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Amazing Top Floor, 2 Bdrm, 2.5 Bathroom Condo in a gated community. This unit is owned by an interior designer who took special care in creating a unique atmosphere with upgrades in lighting, fixtures, and other design elements which give this spacious unit a luxurious feel. Plantation shutters, 10ft ceilings, a modern open floor plan, lots of light , 2 balconies, a large kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel GE profile appliances, and a gas range add to its charming appeal. This condo also has a fitness center, and swimming pool located directly next to the building, parking garage access for 2 cars, and is in close walking proximity to Whole Foods, shopping and many restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 Via Amalfi have any available units?
545 Via Amalfi doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 545 Via Amalfi have?
Some of 545 Via Amalfi's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 Via Amalfi currently offering any rent specials?
545 Via Amalfi is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 Via Amalfi pet-friendly?
No, 545 Via Amalfi is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 545 Via Amalfi offer parking?
Yes, 545 Via Amalfi offers parking.
Does 545 Via Amalfi have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 Via Amalfi does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 Via Amalfi have a pool?
Yes, 545 Via Amalfi has a pool.
Does 545 Via Amalfi have accessible units?
No, 545 Via Amalfi does not have accessible units.
Does 545 Via Amalfi have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 Via Amalfi has units with dishwashers.

