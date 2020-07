Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in Special! One Month Free!!* This is a must see!!! Wood and tile floors throughout! Spacious living room and kitchen.Large fenced yard. Call Christina today at 254-300-7315 for more details and to set up a self viewing! (*Restrictions Apply)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.