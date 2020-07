Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fabulous remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath home. Nice laminate floor in family room, kitchen and hallway. Beautiful granite counter top in kitchen. New light fixtures in kitchen and new ceiling fans in family room and bedroom. House is Fabulous vinyl floor in all the bedrooms. clean and move in ready. Credit score at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.