501 Las Cruces Drive
501 Las Cruces Drive

501 Las Cruces Dr · No Longer Available
Location

501 Las Cruces Dr, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Forward questions to owner LA Selene McClure. North Irving, exemplary Coppell ISD. 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage. Loft is an additional 'other room' upstairs. Vaulted ceilings, large family rm, updated bathrooms and fixtures. Great size fenced backyard, wood deck, built in bench seating, and nice shade trees. Master down with walk in closet. V. good credit only. *FRIDGE can be provided if needed* AVAILABLE for move in from March 4th 2019.TENANT MUST BE PRESENT AS DOG IS NOT CRATED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Las Cruces Drive have any available units?
501 Las Cruces Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Las Cruces Drive have?
Some of 501 Las Cruces Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Las Cruces Drive currently offering any rent specials?
501 Las Cruces Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Las Cruces Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Las Cruces Drive is pet friendly.
Does 501 Las Cruces Drive offer parking?
Yes, 501 Las Cruces Drive offers parking.
Does 501 Las Cruces Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Las Cruces Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Las Cruces Drive have a pool?
No, 501 Las Cruces Drive does not have a pool.
Does 501 Las Cruces Drive have accessible units?
No, 501 Las Cruces Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Las Cruces Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Las Cruces Drive has units with dishwashers.

