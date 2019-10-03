501 Las Cruces Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Forward questions to owner LA Selene McClure. North Irving, exemplary Coppell ISD. 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage. Loft is an additional 'other room' upstairs. Vaulted ceilings, large family rm, updated bathrooms and fixtures. Great size fenced backyard, wood deck, built in bench seating, and nice shade trees. Master down with walk in closet. V. good credit only. *FRIDGE can be provided if needed* AVAILABLE for move in from March 4th 2019.TENANT MUST BE PRESENT AS DOG IS NOT CRATED.