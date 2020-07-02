4821 Empire Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Lovely well-maintained 4 bedroom, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, one-owner home in Dominion: Spacious entry with formal dining area to the right, and large shelved storage room to left under stairs. The vaulted ceilings in living room with gas log fireplace add to the spacious feeling this home offers. Island kitchen open to family room - granite countertops, gas cooktop and walk in pantry. Master bedroom suite located downstairs - garden tub, large separate shower, dual sinks, and large walk in closet. 2nd Living upstairs (game room) has a desk area - perfect for homework or home office set up. Three additional bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Small low maintenance backyard! Community Pool!