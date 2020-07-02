All apartments in Irving
4821 Empire Way
Last updated November 23 2019 at 5:59 AM

4821 Empire Way

4821 Empire Way · No Longer Available
Location

4821 Empire Way, Irving, TX 75038
Broadmoor Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Lovely well-maintained 4 bedroom, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, one-owner home in Dominion: Spacious entry with formal dining area to the right, and large shelved storage room to left under stairs. The vaulted ceilings in living room with gas log fireplace add to the spacious feeling this home offers. Island kitchen open to family room - granite countertops, gas cooktop and walk in pantry. Master bedroom suite located downstairs - garden tub, large separate shower, dual sinks, and large walk in closet. 2nd Living upstairs (game room) has a desk area - perfect for homework or home office set up. Three additional bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Small low maintenance backyard! Community Pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 Empire Way have any available units?
4821 Empire Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4821 Empire Way have?
Some of 4821 Empire Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 Empire Way currently offering any rent specials?
4821 Empire Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 Empire Way pet-friendly?
No, 4821 Empire Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4821 Empire Way offer parking?
Yes, 4821 Empire Way offers parking.
Does 4821 Empire Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 Empire Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 Empire Way have a pool?
Yes, 4821 Empire Way has a pool.
Does 4821 Empire Way have accessible units?
No, 4821 Empire Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 Empire Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4821 Empire Way has units with dishwashers.

