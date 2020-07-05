All apartments in Irving
4571 N O' Connor Road N
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:31 AM

4571 N O' Connor Road N

4571 North O'connor Road · No Longer Available
Location

4571 North O'connor Road, Irving, TX 75062
Quail Run Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Don't miss this beautifully updated condo in the heart of Irving. Just minutes away from shopping, entertainment, leisure and dining. Centrally located with easy access to all nearby highways. Located in a gated & guarded community with two pools, luxury club room, fitness center, laundry facility and plenty of privacy. Condo has been completely remodeled in 2019 with open floor plan and lots of natural light. On the first floor with a private patio overlooking landscaped green area and waterway. New Brazilian ‘cotton white’ granite counters in kitchen and vanity. Just too many updates to list. All updates and amenities are listed and uploaded in transaction desk. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4571 N O' Connor Road N have any available units?
4571 N O' Connor Road N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4571 N O' Connor Road N have?
Some of 4571 N O' Connor Road N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4571 N O' Connor Road N currently offering any rent specials?
4571 N O' Connor Road N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4571 N O' Connor Road N pet-friendly?
No, 4571 N O' Connor Road N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4571 N O' Connor Road N offer parking?
No, 4571 N O' Connor Road N does not offer parking.
Does 4571 N O' Connor Road N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4571 N O' Connor Road N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4571 N O' Connor Road N have a pool?
Yes, 4571 N O' Connor Road N has a pool.
Does 4571 N O' Connor Road N have accessible units?
No, 4571 N O' Connor Road N does not have accessible units.
Does 4571 N O' Connor Road N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4571 N O' Connor Road N has units with dishwashers.

