4571 N O' Connor Road N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Don't miss this beautifully updated condo in the heart of Irving. Just minutes away from shopping, entertainment, leisure and dining. Centrally located with easy access to all nearby highways. Located in a gated & guarded community with two pools, luxury club room, fitness center, laundry facility and plenty of privacy. Condo has been completely remodeled in 2019 with open floor plan and lots of natural light. On the first floor with a private patio overlooking landscaped green area and waterway. New Brazilian ‘cotton white’ granite counters in kitchen and vanity. Just too many updates to list. All updates and amenities are listed and uploaded in transaction desk. Welcome home!