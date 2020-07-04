4557 N O Connor Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub

Come View today!! Ask how to lower your rent! Private & quiet location with end unit. Tired of noisy neighbors at your apartment? Quiet, Stunning Condo With Gated Security, Pool, Gym & Spa, Privacy -Open & Spacious! Get in touch with broker for entry & time. Beautifully updated 2 story condo with first floor entry & gorgeous updates featuring an open kitchen to dining-living with new flooring, texture, paint, fixtures, granite counter-tops, tile, crwn mlding, recessed lighting, beautifully updated 2.5 baths all in end unit with privacy, lush landscaping, 2 pools, spa, gym and clubhouse with assigned covered parking steps from front door all conveniently located in Las Colinas. Water & trash paid by landlord.