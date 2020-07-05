All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
4557 N O Connor Road
4557 N O Connor Road

4557 N O Connor Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4557 N O Connor Rd, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Come View today!! Ask how to lower your rent! Private & quiet location with end unit. Tired of noisy neighbors at your apartment? Quiet, Stunning Condo With Gated Security, Pool, Gym & Spa, Privacy -Open & Spacious! Get in touch with broker for entry & time. Beautifully updated 2 story condo with first floor entry & gorgeous updates featuring an open kitchen to dining-living with new flooring, texture, paint, fixtures, granite counter-tops, tile, crwn mlding, recessed lighting, beautifully updated 2.5 baths all in end unit with privacy, lush landscaping, 2 pools, spa, gym and clubhouse with assigned covered parking steps from front door all conveniently located in Las Colinas. Water & trash paid by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

