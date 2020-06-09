All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 4553 N O'Connor Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4553 N O'Connor Rd
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:31 AM

4553 N O'Connor Rd

4553 N O Connor Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4553 N O Connor Rd, Irving, TX 75062
Quail Run Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
guest parking
hot tub
Available 04/13/19 Huge Condo near Toyota Music Factory - Property Id: 108534

Beautiful 3/3 condo is perfectly located Las Colinas near the 4 Seasons and Country Club. Brand new kitchen with quartz counter tops, double master suites, and 4th bedroom converted into huge master closet. 24/7 Security with reserved parking and ample guest parking with easy access in and out of the complex. Awesome end unit with lots of natural light.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108534
Property Id 108534

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4789129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4553 N O'Connor Rd have any available units?
4553 N O'Connor Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4553 N O'Connor Rd have?
Some of 4553 N O'Connor Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4553 N O'Connor Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4553 N O'Connor Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4553 N O'Connor Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4553 N O'Connor Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4553 N O'Connor Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4553 N O'Connor Rd offers parking.
Does 4553 N O'Connor Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4553 N O'Connor Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4553 N O'Connor Rd have a pool?
No, 4553 N O'Connor Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4553 N O'Connor Rd have accessible units?
No, 4553 N O'Connor Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4553 N O'Connor Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4553 N O'Connor Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl
Irving, TX 75063
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161
Irving, TX 75039
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Allura
6445 Love Dr
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas