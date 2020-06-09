4553 N O'Connor Rd

Amenities
Available 04/13/19 Huge Condo near Toyota Music Factory - Property Id: 108534
Beautiful 3/3 condo is perfectly located Las Colinas near the 4 Seasons and Country Club. Brand new kitchen with quartz counter tops, double master suites, and 4th bedroom converted into huge master closet. 24/7 Security with reserved parking and ample guest parking with easy access in and out of the complex. Awesome end unit with lots of natural light.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108534
Property Id 108534
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4789129)