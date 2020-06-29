All apartments in Irving
4529 N O Connor Road
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:09 PM

4529 N O Connor Road

4529 N O Connor Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4529 N O Connor Rd, Irving, TX 75062
Quail Run Condominiums

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Spacious and updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property located in the heart of the Quail Run Condominiums. Kitchen features black appliances and lots of storage space, fridge included. Second story features a huge master suite with a large bathroom. Upstairs features a second living area with lots of built in storage that makes a perfect game room or media area. Downstairs features 2 large bedrooms with lots of natural light and spacious closets, one has an attached walk out balcony. Conveniently located near major highways and just as short commute to Downtown Dallas, Love Field or the DFW Airport. Located in the heart of DFW and near dining, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4529 N O Connor Road have any available units?
4529 N O Connor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4529 N O Connor Road have?
Some of 4529 N O Connor Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4529 N O Connor Road currently offering any rent specials?
4529 N O Connor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4529 N O Connor Road pet-friendly?
No, 4529 N O Connor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4529 N O Connor Road offer parking?
Yes, 4529 N O Connor Road offers parking.
Does 4529 N O Connor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4529 N O Connor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4529 N O Connor Road have a pool?
Yes, 4529 N O Connor Road has a pool.
Does 4529 N O Connor Road have accessible units?
No, 4529 N O Connor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4529 N O Connor Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4529 N O Connor Road has units with dishwashers.

