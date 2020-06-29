4529 N O Connor Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool game room

Spacious and updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property located in the heart of the Quail Run Condominiums. Kitchen features black appliances and lots of storage space, fridge included. Second story features a huge master suite with a large bathroom. Upstairs features a second living area with lots of built in storage that makes a perfect game room or media area. Downstairs features 2 large bedrooms with lots of natural light and spacious closets, one has an attached walk out balcony. Conveniently located near major highways and just as short commute to Downtown Dallas, Love Field or the DFW Airport. Located in the heart of DFW and near dining, shopping and entertainment.