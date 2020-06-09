4501 Redwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Highly Sought after Windsor Ridge in Guard-Gated Enclave Community? Homes are worth Millions in this Exclusive subdivision where the AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Tournament was held for years. This Executive Home has been impeccably maintained. Enjoy the Beautiful Sunset on the Large Backyard by the Pool or in the Deck by the Fire pit. Golf Course, 3 Car Garage, High ceilings, Media Room, Extensive built-ins, walking closets, crown molding, light colors, tons natural light, beautiful views, french doors & hardwood throughout. Just perfect for the Golf Lovers. Don't miss out on this Marvelous Home!