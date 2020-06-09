All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 4501 Redwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4501 Redwood Court
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

4501 Redwood Court

4501 Redwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4501 Redwood Court, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Highly Sought after Windsor Ridge in Guard-Gated Enclave Community? Homes are worth Millions in this Exclusive subdivision where the AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Tournament was held for years. This Executive Home has been impeccably maintained. Enjoy the Beautiful Sunset on the Large Backyard by the Pool or in the Deck by the Fire pit. Golf Course, 3 Car Garage, High ceilings, Media Room, Extensive built-ins, walking closets, crown molding, light colors, tons natural light, beautiful views, french doors & hardwood throughout. Just perfect for the Golf Lovers. Don't miss out on this Marvelous Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 Redwood Court have any available units?
4501 Redwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 Redwood Court have?
Some of 4501 Redwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 Redwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Redwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Redwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 4501 Redwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4501 Redwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 4501 Redwood Court offers parking.
Does 4501 Redwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 Redwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Redwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 4501 Redwood Court has a pool.
Does 4501 Redwood Court have accessible units?
No, 4501 Redwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Redwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4501 Redwood Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161
Irving, TX 75039
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Allura
6445 Love Dr
Irving, TX 75039
The Cayman Las Colinas
1071 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas