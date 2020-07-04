4357 Madera Road

Amenities

Beautiful gated community. Very nice condo with second living area. Down stair living area has pretty fireplace, door out to patio. Great kitchen with pantry, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and ceramic tile flooring. Window between kitchen and dining room. Bedroom is upstairs with big closet and the spacious bathroom has shower and tub combination and large vanity. Laundry area for full sized washer and dryer with lots of shelves. Small private yard has two patios and storage area. Community pool. Please see pictures.