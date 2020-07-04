All apartments in Irving
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:56 AM

4357 Madera Road

4357 Madera Road · No Longer Available
Location

4357 Madera Road, Irving, TX 75038
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful gated community. Very nice condo with second living area. Down stair living area has pretty fireplace, door out to patio. Great kitchen with pantry, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and ceramic tile flooring. Window between kitchen and dining room. Bedroom is upstairs with big closet and the spacious bathroom has shower and tub combination and large vanity. Laundry area for full sized washer and dryer with lots of shelves. Small private yard has two patios and storage area. Community pool. Please see pictures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4357 Madera Road have any available units?
4357 Madera Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4357 Madera Road have?
Some of 4357 Madera Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4357 Madera Road currently offering any rent specials?
4357 Madera Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4357 Madera Road pet-friendly?
No, 4357 Madera Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4357 Madera Road offer parking?
No, 4357 Madera Road does not offer parking.
Does 4357 Madera Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4357 Madera Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4357 Madera Road have a pool?
Yes, 4357 Madera Road has a pool.
Does 4357 Madera Road have accessible units?
No, 4357 Madera Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4357 Madera Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4357 Madera Road has units with dishwashers.

