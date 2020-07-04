All apartments in Irving
4309 Spyglass Hill Lane

4309 Spyglass Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4309 Spyglass Hill Lane, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Mediterranean Style! Highly sought after Fairway Vista & adjacent to Four Seasons Hotel & Resort! The subdivision has a Guarded entrance & TPC golf course! This well kept & beautiful townhome has 3 bedrooms & is modestly priced for the neighborhood! It boasts wood floors, wrought iron staircase, granite countertops, balconies, a fully decked backyard & large hot tub Spa! Space for an office upstairs & large bedrooms! Windows just professionally cleaned! Mode of transportation within the community is typically a golf cart. Close to schools, shopping, walking path! ** All furniture is available for purchase...Please make offer. HOA takes care of front yard & backyard is all decked. New paint in 2 secondary bedrms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4309 Spyglass Hill Lane have any available units?
4309 Spyglass Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4309 Spyglass Hill Lane have?
Some of 4309 Spyglass Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4309 Spyglass Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4309 Spyglass Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 Spyglass Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4309 Spyglass Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4309 Spyglass Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4309 Spyglass Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 4309 Spyglass Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4309 Spyglass Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 Spyglass Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 4309 Spyglass Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4309 Spyglass Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 4309 Spyglass Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 Spyglass Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4309 Spyglass Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.

