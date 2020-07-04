4309 Spyglass Hill Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Mediterranean Style! Highly sought after Fairway Vista & adjacent to Four Seasons Hotel & Resort! The subdivision has a Guarded entrance & TPC golf course! This well kept & beautiful townhome has 3 bedrooms & is modestly priced for the neighborhood! It boasts wood floors, wrought iron staircase, granite countertops, balconies, a fully decked backyard & large hot tub Spa! Space for an office upstairs & large bedrooms! Windows just professionally cleaned! Mode of transportation within the community is typically a golf cart. Close to schools, shopping, walking path! ** All furniture is available for purchase...Please make offer. HOA takes care of front yard & backyard is all decked. New paint in 2 secondary bedrms