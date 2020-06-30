All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 4240 Madera Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4240 Madera Road
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:17 PM

4240 Madera Road

4240 Madera Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4240 Madera Road, Irving, TX 75038
Las Brisas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Beautifully updated townhouse in a secured, quiet, gated community. 2Br, 2 baths, 2 Living areas, wet bar, utility closet off of dining room with new Washer Dryer. Elfa closet and cabinet systems, granite counter tops, Gorgeous master bath with super shower and new wood like flooring in living dining area. Small fenced yard with deck and retractable awning. Home includes refrigerator, new washer, dryer, glass breakfast table with chairs, and fireplace equipment. HOA includes water, pest control, basic cable, security, one reserved covered parking spot, use of two pools, and club house deposit required. $40 application fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 Madera Road have any available units?
4240 Madera Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4240 Madera Road have?
Some of 4240 Madera Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 Madera Road currently offering any rent specials?
4240 Madera Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 Madera Road pet-friendly?
No, 4240 Madera Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4240 Madera Road offer parking?
Yes, 4240 Madera Road offers parking.
Does 4240 Madera Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4240 Madera Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 Madera Road have a pool?
Yes, 4240 Madera Road has a pool.
Does 4240 Madera Road have accessible units?
No, 4240 Madera Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 Madera Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4240 Madera Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln
Irving, TX 75063
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
The Colony
3321 Coker St
Irving, TX 75062
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161
Irving, TX 75039
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas