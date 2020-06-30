4240 Madera Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Beautifully updated townhouse in a secured, quiet, gated community. 2Br, 2 baths, 2 Living areas, wet bar, utility closet off of dining room with new Washer Dryer. Elfa closet and cabinet systems, granite counter tops, Gorgeous master bath with super shower and new wood like flooring in living dining area. Small fenced yard with deck and retractable awning. Home includes refrigerator, new washer, dryer, glass breakfast table with chairs, and fireplace equipment. HOA includes water, pest control, basic cable, security, one reserved covered parking spot, use of two pools, and club house deposit required. $40 application fee