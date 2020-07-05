414 San Jose Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

The perfect family home in beautiful University Hills (Las Colinas). This neighborhood has been mentioned as one of the "hottest neighborhoods" in D Magazine with it's scenic ponds, greenbelts, and parks. No cookie cutter homes here. Enjoy the unique architecture throughout this established neighborhood during your walks.



This home has been completely updated with designer style finishes throughout. 4 large bedrooms with plush carpet and 3 full bathrooms with high end style. This home is situated on a big lot, but no worries, the yard and landscape will be maintained for you. There's plenty of room for entertaining with it's circular driveway and large family room. Drive up garage access to the rear and a screened patio for you to enjoy the evenings. The neighborhood is patrolled 24/7 and its location is central to Dallas, Ft. Worth, DFW and Love Field airports. You'll be minutes away from the new Music Factory, dining and entertainment center and great golf courses. You and your family will enjoy calling this place home. Call to schedule a showing time slot. 469-955-4906.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/414-san-jose-st-irving-tx-75062-usa/f8011306-4e45-41a3-a662-2f1363ac1893



(RLNE5350678)