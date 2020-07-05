All apartments in Irving
414 San Jose Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:14 AM

414 San Jose Street

414 San Jose Street · No Longer Available
Location

414 San Jose Street, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
The perfect family home in beautiful University Hills (Las Colinas). This neighborhood has been mentioned as one of the "hottest neighborhoods" in D Magazine with it's scenic ponds, greenbelts, and parks. No cookie cutter homes here. Enjoy the unique architecture throughout this established neighborhood during your walks.

This home has been completely updated with designer style finishes throughout. 4 large bedrooms with plush carpet and 3 full bathrooms with high end style. This home is situated on a big lot, but no worries, the yard and landscape will be maintained for you. There's plenty of room for entertaining with it's circular driveway and large family room. Drive up garage access to the rear and a screened patio for you to enjoy the evenings. The neighborhood is patrolled 24/7 and its location is central to Dallas, Ft. Worth, DFW and Love Field airports. You'll be minutes away from the new Music Factory, dining and entertainment center and great golf courses. You and your family will enjoy calling this place home. Call to schedule a showing time slot. 469-955-4906.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/414-san-jose-st-irving-tx-75062-usa/f8011306-4e45-41a3-a662-2f1363ac1893

(RLNE5350678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 San Jose Street have any available units?
414 San Jose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 San Jose Street have?
Some of 414 San Jose Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 San Jose Street currently offering any rent specials?
414 San Jose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 San Jose Street pet-friendly?
No, 414 San Jose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 414 San Jose Street offer parking?
Yes, 414 San Jose Street offers parking.
Does 414 San Jose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 San Jose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 San Jose Street have a pool?
No, 414 San Jose Street does not have a pool.
Does 414 San Jose Street have accessible units?
No, 414 San Jose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 414 San Jose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 San Jose Street has units with dishwashers.

