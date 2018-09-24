All apartments in Irving
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:34 AM

4135 Florence Drive

4135 Florence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4135 Florence Drive, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Property available 7-7-20. Beautiful 3-2.5-2 in Irving! Gorgeous cabinetry, lovely granite counters, stainless appliances, upgraded fixtures, crown molding, great lighting, open layout & so much more! This townhome has two spacious living areas, large dining room & a fabulous kitchen w tiled backsplash, breakfast bar, BI microwave & pantry. Inviting master suite has a WI closet & private bath w dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Nice-sized secondary bedrooms, loft, roomy backyard, open patio & more w common amenities including community pool, jogging path & club house. All bedrooms up. One small pet under 30 lbs. considered. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4135 Florence Drive have any available units?
4135 Florence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4135 Florence Drive have?
Some of 4135 Florence Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4135 Florence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4135 Florence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4135 Florence Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4135 Florence Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4135 Florence Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4135 Florence Drive offers parking.
Does 4135 Florence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4135 Florence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4135 Florence Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4135 Florence Drive has a pool.
Does 4135 Florence Drive have accessible units?
No, 4135 Florence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4135 Florence Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4135 Florence Drive has units with dishwashers.

