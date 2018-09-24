4135 Florence Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Property available 7-7-20. Beautiful 3-2.5-2 in Irving! Gorgeous cabinetry, lovely granite counters, stainless appliances, upgraded fixtures, crown molding, great lighting, open layout & so much more! This townhome has two spacious living areas, large dining room & a fabulous kitchen w tiled backsplash, breakfast bar, BI microwave & pantry. Inviting master suite has a WI closet & private bath w dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Nice-sized secondary bedrooms, loft, roomy backyard, open patio & more w common amenities including community pool, jogging path & club house. All bedrooms up. One small pet under 30 lbs. considered. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.