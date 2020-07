Amenities

Fabulous 2 story condo in the beautiful Valley Ranch area. Dual masters make this perfect for a roommate! Open kitchen with breakfast nook, dining area looks out to a spacious deck perfect for entertaining. Living area has high ceilings, beautiful flooring and a cozy fireplace. Bedrooms upstairs with laundry area conveniently located upstairs as well! Easy access to community pool and mailboxes. Very nice location near shopping, highways and public transportation.