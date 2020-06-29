All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 4049 W Country Club.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4049 W Country Club
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:20 AM

4049 W Country Club

4049 Country Club Dr W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4049 Country Club Dr W, Irving, TX 75038
Song

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice 2 bedroom one and a half bath in Irving. Bedrooms are good size. Fenced patio in the back. Nice cozy fireplace in the living area. One covered parking place and one in the open. Nice property at a good price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4049 W Country Club have any available units?
4049 W Country Club doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4049 W Country Club have?
Some of 4049 W Country Club's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4049 W Country Club currently offering any rent specials?
4049 W Country Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4049 W Country Club pet-friendly?
No, 4049 W Country Club is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4049 W Country Club offer parking?
Yes, 4049 W Country Club offers parking.
Does 4049 W Country Club have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4049 W Country Club does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4049 W Country Club have a pool?
No, 4049 W Country Club does not have a pool.
Does 4049 W Country Club have accessible units?
No, 4049 W Country Club does not have accessible units.
Does 4049 W Country Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4049 W Country Club has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln
Irving, TX 75063
Heritage at Valley Ranch
9805 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas