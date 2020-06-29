4049 W Country Club

Very nice 2 bedroom one and a half bath in Irving. Bedrooms are good size. Fenced patio in the back. Nice cozy fireplace in the living area. One covered parking place and one in the open. Nice property at a good price.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
