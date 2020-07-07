All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
4039 Evergreen Street
4039 Evergreen Street

4039 Evergreen St · No Longer Available
Location

4039 Evergreen St, Irving, TX 75061
Bear Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONE MONTH FREE! Available Now...Spacious Two Bedroom and 2 Full Baths Duplex Apartment .Great location and quiet community. Fresh paint and gorgeous new floors throughout! Each unit comes with washer and dryer connections. Kitchen has fridge, dishwasher, stove and built in microwave. Larger bedrooms (Great for Roommates) with Walk in closet in master! Vaulted ceilings in the living area looks great! Fireplace and Private (Wood Fenced) Patio for your pets. Pets under 35 Lbs. only and on a case by case basis with pet deposits and a $25-month pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4039 Evergreen Street have any available units?
4039 Evergreen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4039 Evergreen Street have?
Some of 4039 Evergreen Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4039 Evergreen Street currently offering any rent specials?
4039 Evergreen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4039 Evergreen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4039 Evergreen Street is pet friendly.
Does 4039 Evergreen Street offer parking?
No, 4039 Evergreen Street does not offer parking.
Does 4039 Evergreen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4039 Evergreen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4039 Evergreen Street have a pool?
No, 4039 Evergreen Street does not have a pool.
Does 4039 Evergreen Street have accessible units?
No, 4039 Evergreen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4039 Evergreen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4039 Evergreen Street has units with dishwashers.

