403 Goodyear St

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

This property is over 2000sqft with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. It boasts a open floor plan that offers split bedrooms with big closets throughout,wood-like floors, built in TV shelf, big chef style kitchen and so much more. Both bathrooms feature good sized walk in showers. The big backyard is great for relaxation and those weekend BBQ's. Come check this property out today it won't last long. More photos to come soon!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



