Irving, TX
403 Goodyear St
Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:09 PM

403 Goodyear St

403 Goodyear Street · No Longer Available
Location

403 Goodyear Street, Irving, TX 75062
Nichols Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
This property is over 2000sqft with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. It boasts a open floor plan that offers split bedrooms with big closets throughout,wood-like floors, built in TV shelf, big chef style kitchen and so much more. Both bathrooms feature good sized walk in showers. The big backyard is great for relaxation and those weekend BBQ's. Come check this property out today it won't last long. More photos to come soon!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Amenities: Stave Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Goodyear St have any available units?
403 Goodyear St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 403 Goodyear St currently offering any rent specials?
403 Goodyear St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Goodyear St pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Goodyear St is pet friendly.
Does 403 Goodyear St offer parking?
No, 403 Goodyear St does not offer parking.
Does 403 Goodyear St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Goodyear St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Goodyear St have a pool?
No, 403 Goodyear St does not have a pool.
Does 403 Goodyear St have accessible units?
No, 403 Goodyear St does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Goodyear St have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Goodyear St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Goodyear St have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 Goodyear St does not have units with air conditioning.

