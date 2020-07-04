All apartments in Irving
3808 Sicily Street
3808 Sicily Street

3808 Sicily Street · No Longer Available
Location

3808 Sicily Street, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 full bathroom town home with soaring ceilings, an abundance of natural light, and open concept in an excellent and highly-sought after subdivision with community pool. Upstairs office can also be used a second living room or game room. Owner covers HOA which includes front-yard maintenance and maintenance of common areas including the community pool. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Conveniently located just minutes from DFW airport and right off President George Bush Turnpike and close to Hwy 183. Near all restaurants and entertainment at Toyota Music Factory. Owner to leave partially furnished for $2600 a month. Will email list of items upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 Sicily Street have any available units?
3808 Sicily Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3808 Sicily Street have?
Some of 3808 Sicily Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 Sicily Street currently offering any rent specials?
3808 Sicily Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 Sicily Street pet-friendly?
No, 3808 Sicily Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3808 Sicily Street offer parking?
Yes, 3808 Sicily Street offers parking.
Does 3808 Sicily Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3808 Sicily Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 Sicily Street have a pool?
Yes, 3808 Sicily Street has a pool.
Does 3808 Sicily Street have accessible units?
No, 3808 Sicily Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 Sicily Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3808 Sicily Street has units with dishwashers.

