3808 Sicily Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 full bathroom town home with soaring ceilings, an abundance of natural light, and open concept in an excellent and highly-sought after subdivision with community pool. Upstairs office can also be used a second living room or game room. Owner covers HOA which includes front-yard maintenance and maintenance of common areas including the community pool. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Conveniently located just minutes from DFW airport and right off President George Bush Turnpike and close to Hwy 183. Near all restaurants and entertainment at Toyota Music Factory. Owner to leave partially furnished for $2600 a month. Will email list of items upon request.