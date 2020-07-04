3719 Sicily Street

Amenities

Immaculately maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located in the Le Chateau subdivision. Pride of ownership shows throughout. Wood-look porcelain tile throughout downstairs. Granite countertops and SS appliances in kitchen. Open concept with kitchen and dining open to living room. Plantation shutters throughout. Both bedrooms plus 2 baths upstairs. Ideal location! Conveniently located off President George Bush Turnpike and Airport Fwy providing quick and easy access to the metroplex. Just minutes from the DFW International Airport and close to restaurants and entertainment at the Toyota Music Factory. Subdivision has a community pool! ***Option to lease furnished as seen in pictures for $2500 a month***