Last updated March 18 2020 at 9:01 PM

3719 Sicily Street

3719 Sicily Street · No Longer Available
Location

3719 Sicily Street, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Immaculately maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located in the Le Chateau subdivision. Pride of ownership shows throughout. Wood-look porcelain tile throughout downstairs. Granite countertops and SS appliances in kitchen. Open concept with kitchen and dining open to living room. Plantation shutters throughout. Both bedrooms plus 2 baths upstairs. Ideal location! Conveniently located off President George Bush Turnpike and Airport Fwy providing quick and easy access to the metroplex. Just minutes from the DFW International Airport and close to restaurants and entertainment at the Toyota Music Factory. Subdivision has a community pool! ***Option to lease furnished as seen in pictures for $2500 a month***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

