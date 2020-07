Amenities

Awesome house on tree accented corner located in Irving ready to occupy at affordable price. This house has 3 Bedrooms with 2 full baths, 2 large spacious living areas, 1 kitchen with built in cabinets and a dining room. Features include: Brick Fireplace, Kitchen has newer style cabinets and gas cooktop. Master Bedroom with Private Bath with new flooring. Second Living could be 4th bedroom. Garage is insulated, heated and cooled. Extra parking on driveway.