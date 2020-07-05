3518 Windsor Street, Irving, TX 75062 Arts District
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated and well cared for 3 bedroom 2 bath home across the street from TJ Lee Elementary School. Wood floors throughout. Stainless Steel appliances with open kitchen to the living and dining room. Oversized backyard with large patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3518 Windsor Street have any available units?
3518 Windsor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3518 Windsor Street have?
Some of 3518 Windsor Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3518 Windsor Street currently offering any rent specials?
3518 Windsor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.