3214 Ridgehaven Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:54 AM

3214 Ridgehaven Street

3214 Ridgehaven Street · No Longer Available
Location

3214 Ridgehaven Street, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house in central Irving. Nice large laundry area with extra storage. New updated stainless range and dishwasher. Large fenced in back yard perfect for summer entertaining. Dont miss out on this fabulous home in a great location.

Resident will need to provide their own refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 Ridgehaven Street have any available units?
3214 Ridgehaven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3214 Ridgehaven Street have?
Some of 3214 Ridgehaven Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 Ridgehaven Street currently offering any rent specials?
3214 Ridgehaven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 Ridgehaven Street pet-friendly?
No, 3214 Ridgehaven Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3214 Ridgehaven Street offer parking?
Yes, 3214 Ridgehaven Street offers parking.
Does 3214 Ridgehaven Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 Ridgehaven Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 Ridgehaven Street have a pool?
No, 3214 Ridgehaven Street does not have a pool.
Does 3214 Ridgehaven Street have accessible units?
No, 3214 Ridgehaven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 Ridgehaven Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3214 Ridgehaven Street has units with dishwashers.

