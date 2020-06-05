3214 Ridgehaven Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel extra storage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house in central Irving. Nice large laundry area with extra storage. New updated stainless range and dishwasher. Large fenced in back yard perfect for summer entertaining. Dont miss out on this fabulous home in a great location.



Resident will need to provide their own refrigerator