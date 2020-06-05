3214 Ridgehaven Street

Freshly updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house in central Irving. Nice large laundry area with extra storage. New updated stainless range and dishwasher. Large fenced in back yard perfect for summer entertaining. Dont miss out on this fabulous home in a great location.
Resident will need to provide their own refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
