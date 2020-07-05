315 Stoneledge

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming patio home with 2.5 baths in a beautiful treed, quiet and safe from heavy traffic cul-de-sac. Updates include all windows replaced-upstairs, carpet 2017- black kitchen appliances 2010- blinds and more. Both upstairs bedrooms are suites with private baths. Loft has built-in desk and shelves for office or play. Open living has soaring ceilings, hard surface flooring, fireplace and wet bar. Kitchen has nice cabinets, black appliances, an eating bar, pantry, and cozy dining space. Laundry room is on the main floor. Open nice sized patio and good sized yard. One car garage plus another parking space. Cute home.