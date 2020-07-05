All apartments in Irving
Last updated September 11 2019 at 2:34 PM

315 Stoneledge

315 Stoneledge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

315 Stoneledge Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming patio home with 2.5 baths in a beautiful treed, quiet and safe from heavy traffic cul-de-sac. Updates include all windows replaced-upstairs, carpet 2017- black kitchen appliances 2010- blinds and more. Both upstairs bedrooms are suites with private baths. Loft has built-in desk and shelves for office or play. Open living has soaring ceilings, hard surface flooring, fireplace and wet bar. Kitchen has nice cabinets, black appliances, an eating bar, pantry, and cozy dining space. Laundry room is on the main floor. Open nice sized patio and good sized yard. One car garage plus another parking space. Cute home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Stoneledge have any available units?
315 Stoneledge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Stoneledge have?
Some of 315 Stoneledge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Stoneledge currently offering any rent specials?
315 Stoneledge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Stoneledge pet-friendly?
No, 315 Stoneledge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 315 Stoneledge offer parking?
Yes, 315 Stoneledge offers parking.
Does 315 Stoneledge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Stoneledge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Stoneledge have a pool?
No, 315 Stoneledge does not have a pool.
Does 315 Stoneledge have accessible units?
No, 315 Stoneledge does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Stoneledge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Stoneledge has units with dishwashers.

