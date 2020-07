Amenities

dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities

THIS WONDERFUL PROPERTY IS READY TO GO! IT'S A GREAT FLOOR PLAN AND A LARGE YARD WITH PLENTY OF SHADE FOR ENTERTAINING AND GREAT ON UTILITIES! IT'S LOCATE IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, AND CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING, AS WELL AS DINING! AND IT HAS EASY ACCESS TO DFW AIRPORT AND MAJOR FREEWAYS! NO SECTION 8