3064 Denali Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest suite media room

Luxury estate located in a cul-de sac in prestigious Parkside Subdivision served by Coppell ISD. Elegant entryway welcomes you home. Study and formal dinning at the front. Gourmet kitchen opens to living room making this home perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous hand-scraped wood floors through out ground level & carpet in bedrooms. This beautiful Highland Home features granite counter tops, window coverings, wall of windows overlooking cover patio & oversized backyard. Master & guest suites in ground level. Secondary bedrooms, game-room & media room upstairs. Community offers parks & walking trails. Easy access and short distance to DFW airport and major employers. Washer, dryer and 2 refrigerators included.