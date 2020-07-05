All apartments in Irving
3064 Denali Drive

Location

3064 Denali Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
Luxury estate located in a cul-de sac in prestigious Parkside Subdivision served by Coppell ISD. Elegant entryway welcomes you home. Study and formal dinning at the front. Gourmet kitchen opens to living room making this home perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous hand-scraped wood floors through out ground level & carpet in bedrooms. This beautiful Highland Home features granite counter tops, window coverings, wall of windows overlooking cover patio & oversized backyard. Master & guest suites in ground level. Secondary bedrooms, game-room & media room upstairs. Community offers parks & walking trails. Easy access and short distance to DFW airport and major employers. Washer, dryer and 2 refrigerators included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3064 Denali Drive have any available units?
3064 Denali Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3064 Denali Drive have?
Some of 3064 Denali Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3064 Denali Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3064 Denali Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3064 Denali Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3064 Denali Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3064 Denali Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3064 Denali Drive offers parking.
Does 3064 Denali Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3064 Denali Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3064 Denali Drive have a pool?
No, 3064 Denali Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3064 Denali Drive have accessible units?
No, 3064 Denali Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3064 Denali Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3064 Denali Drive has units with dishwashers.

