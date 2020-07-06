All apartments in Irving
282 Melrose Avenue

282 Melrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

282 Melrose Avenue, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
Minutes from Las Colinas Entertainment District quick access to Hwy 114, 635, and 161 location, location, location! This exquisite gated community Highland Home has open living with a Texas feel Austin Stone fireplace and covered outdoor patio built in kitchen with sitting area for your enjoyment.This energy efficient home has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bath rooms, two dining areas, 2 living room, 2 study, game room, media room Many builder upgrades to fit a great value for the new tenant. Abundant storage! Refrigerator & Washer dryer will stay with home. house is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and close to the park.Quick access to both airports, business districts, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 282 Melrose Avenue have any available units?
282 Melrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 282 Melrose Avenue have?
Some of 282 Melrose Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 282 Melrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
282 Melrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 Melrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 282 Melrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 282 Melrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 282 Melrose Avenue offers parking.
Does 282 Melrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 282 Melrose Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 Melrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 282 Melrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 282 Melrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 282 Melrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 282 Melrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 282 Melrose Avenue has units with dishwashers.

