282 Melrose Avenue

Amenities
Minutes from Las Colinas Entertainment District quick access to Hwy 114, 635, and 161 location, location, location! This exquisite gated community Highland Home has open living with a Texas feel Austin Stone fireplace and covered outdoor patio built in kitchen with sitting area for your enjoyment.This energy efficient home has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bath rooms, two dining areas, 2 living room, 2 study, game room, media room Many builder upgrades to fit a great value for the new tenant. Abundant storage! Refrigerator & Washer dryer will stay with home. house is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and close to the park.Quick access to both airports, business districts, shopping and restaurants.