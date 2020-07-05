All apartments in Irving
2801 Fairbrook St
Last updated June 26 2019 at 7:30 PM

2801 Fairbrook St

2801 Fairbrook Street · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Fairbrook Street, Irving, TX 75062
Arts District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fall in love with this fantastic Irving home located on a corner lot close to schools and shopping! Kick back in the front living area and snuggle up next to the brick fireplace on cooler evenings. The striking wood look laminate flooring is easy to maintain allowing you to spend less time cleaning and more time doing what you love! Generously-sized windows maximize the impact of a beautiful sunny day, bringing lots of gorgeous natural light into the living space. Create delicious meals in the incredible gourmet kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom lighted cabinets, providing plenty of space for storing your favorite secret ingredients! Retreat to one of 3 spacious bedrooms for some well-deserved rest and relaxation after a long day or step outside onto the brand-new covered patio for a breath of fresh air. Easily host your next unforgettable barbecue in the fully-fenced yard and enjoy your new life. Don’t miss out on this amazing rental opportunity, schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Fairbrook St have any available units?
2801 Fairbrook St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Fairbrook St have?
Some of 2801 Fairbrook St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Fairbrook St currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Fairbrook St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Fairbrook St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 Fairbrook St is pet friendly.
Does 2801 Fairbrook St offer parking?
No, 2801 Fairbrook St does not offer parking.
Does 2801 Fairbrook St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2801 Fairbrook St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Fairbrook St have a pool?
No, 2801 Fairbrook St does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Fairbrook St have accessible units?
No, 2801 Fairbrook St does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Fairbrook St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 Fairbrook St does not have units with dishwashers.

