2801 Fairbrook St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fall in love with this fantastic Irving home located on a corner lot close to schools and shopping! Kick back in the front living area and snuggle up next to the brick fireplace on cooler evenings. The striking wood look laminate flooring is easy to maintain allowing you to spend less time cleaning and more time doing what you love! Generously-sized windows maximize the impact of a beautiful sunny day, bringing lots of gorgeous natural light into the living space. Create delicious meals in the incredible gourmet kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom lighted cabinets, providing plenty of space for storing your favorite secret ingredients! Retreat to one of 3 spacious bedrooms for some well-deserved rest and relaxation after a long day or step outside onto the brand-new covered patio for a breath of fresh air. Easily host your next unforgettable barbecue in the fully-fenced yard and enjoy your new life. Don’t miss out on this amazing rental opportunity, schedule your showing today!