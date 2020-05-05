Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

2801 Cibola Drive Available 07/08/19 Big, Bold and Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home Ready for YOU! - Exquisitely Cleaned. Elegant. Sophisticated. Luxurious. This 3 bedroom / 2 bath home has so much to offer and convenience comes standard. The master bedroom and other bedrooms are split allowing for privacy as well as some peace and quiet when needed. Both the living room and the master bedroom have built-in ports for hiding media cables for your TV and other accessories. This home may have been built in 1968 but the look and feel is very modern, classy and great for entertaining.



The Kitchen, Breakfast Nook, Formal Dining and Living Room are open concept while small details define the spaces.



The garage conversion offers a great bonus room of space for however you need to define it.



One side of the backyard has a deck with hot tub. This is also fenced to keep dogs a bit more confined when necessary while still allowing them outdoor time. There is a large privacy gate crossing the drive allowing more pet space when required.



Security Deposit is $1,950.00 and is due upon lease signing.



Application Fee: $37.00 per application. EACH person, over the age of 18 MUST complete an application. No one over the age of 18 without an application is permitted to live at the home. (ex: 4 adults applying means 4 separate applications)



Qualifications: Please select our Apply Now option for full details.



We appreciate those that plan ahead for a move. However, we typically do not lease a home with a move-in date that is much more than 3 weeks out after the application is approved and the lease signed.



Non-refundable Pet Fee for this home is $300 per pet.



(RLNE4999275)