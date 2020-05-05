All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 5 2019

2801 Cibola Drive

2801 Cibola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Cibola Drive, Irving, TX 75062
Espanita

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2801 Cibola Drive Available 07/08/19 Big, Bold and Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home Ready for YOU! - Exquisitely Cleaned. Elegant. Sophisticated. Luxurious. This 3 bedroom / 2 bath home has so much to offer and convenience comes standard. The master bedroom and other bedrooms are split allowing for privacy as well as some peace and quiet when needed. Both the living room and the master bedroom have built-in ports for hiding media cables for your TV and other accessories. This home may have been built in 1968 but the look and feel is very modern, classy and great for entertaining.

The Kitchen, Breakfast Nook, Formal Dining and Living Room are open concept while small details define the spaces.

The garage conversion offers a great bonus room of space for however you need to define it.

One side of the backyard has a deck with hot tub. This is also fenced to keep dogs a bit more confined when necessary while still allowing them outdoor time. There is a large privacy gate crossing the drive allowing more pet space when required.

Security Deposit is $1,950.00 and is due upon lease signing.

Application Fee: $37.00 per application. EACH person, over the age of 18 MUST complete an application. No one over the age of 18 without an application is permitted to live at the home. (ex: 4 adults applying means 4 separate applications)

Qualifications: Please select our Apply Now option for full details.

We appreciate those that plan ahead for a move. However, we typically do not lease a home with a move-in date that is much more than 3 weeks out after the application is approved and the lease signed.

Non-refundable Pet Fee for this home is $300 per pet.

We might have other homes available that interest you even more, or you might want to schedule a showing or review our Apply Now for application qualifications. Please visit: https://winwininvestments.appfolio.com/listings

(RLNE4999275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

