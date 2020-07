Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 2018 with new carpet, laminate flooring, kitchen counter tops, dishwasher, range and build in microwave oven. New hall bath vanity, and completely painted in side. Garage conversion is the fourth bedroom and master and has a private bath with shower. Comes with side by side refrigerator freezer.