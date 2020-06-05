All apartments in Irving
Last updated June 1 2019

2706 Stanford Drive

Location

2706 Stanford Drive, Irving, TX 75062
Plymouth Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
pet friendly
Charming 4 Bed 2 Bath house has been fully renovated. Open concept combines living, dining, and kitchen in center of house. Master BR with en-suite and walk-in closet accesses the new deck in back yard. 3 additional BR's are near the 2nd full bath. New washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included in the lease. Large deck located in spacious back yard with storage building. Come see this house before it's gone!. Elem. school with new playground is 1 min walk around corner. No smoking. Pets considered with deposit and restrictions, no cats. Security Deposit and first month rent required. Separate Application (TAR) & $50 app fee required for each tenant 18 & over. Tenant to verify schools and info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 Stanford Drive have any available units?
2706 Stanford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2706 Stanford Drive have?
Some of 2706 Stanford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 Stanford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2706 Stanford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 Stanford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2706 Stanford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2706 Stanford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2706 Stanford Drive offers parking.
Does 2706 Stanford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2706 Stanford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 Stanford Drive have a pool?
No, 2706 Stanford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2706 Stanford Drive have accessible units?
No, 2706 Stanford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 Stanford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2706 Stanford Drive has units with dishwashers.

