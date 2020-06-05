2706 Stanford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage pet friendly

Charming 4 Bed 2 Bath house has been fully renovated. Open concept combines living, dining, and kitchen in center of house. Master BR with en-suite and walk-in closet accesses the new deck in back yard. 3 additional BR's are near the 2nd full bath. New washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included in the lease. Large deck located in spacious back yard with storage building. Come see this house before it's gone!. Elem. school with new playground is 1 min walk around corner. No smoking. Pets considered with deposit and restrictions, no cats. Security Deposit and first month rent required. Separate Application (TAR) & $50 app fee required for each tenant 18 & over. Tenant to verify schools and info.