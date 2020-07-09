2643 Corbeau Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great location near Las Colinas. Bright and Open floorplan, hardwood floors 1stFlr, Contemporary look inside, featuring a cast stone fire place and wrought iron spindled stair case. Granite countertops in kitchen, gas cooktop, crown molding in every room. Convenient two car garage. HOA paid by landlord includes front yard maintenance and sprinkler system. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Carpets will be professionally cleaned prior to move in as well as paint if needed. Easy access to DFW LUV 161 Bush 114 and 183.