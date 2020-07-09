All apartments in Irving
Location

2643 Corbeau Drive, Irving, TX 75038
Lakeside Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location near Las Colinas. Bright and Open floorplan, hardwood floors 1stFlr, Contemporary look inside, featuring a cast stone fire place and wrought iron spindled stair case. Granite countertops in kitchen, gas cooktop, crown molding in every room. Convenient two car garage. HOA paid by landlord includes front yard maintenance and sprinkler system. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Carpets will be professionally cleaned prior to move in as well as paint if needed. Easy access to DFW LUV 161 Bush 114 and 183.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2643 Corbeau Drive have any available units?
2643 Corbeau Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2643 Corbeau Drive have?
Some of 2643 Corbeau Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2643 Corbeau Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2643 Corbeau Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2643 Corbeau Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2643 Corbeau Drive is not pet friendly.
Does 2643 Corbeau Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2643 Corbeau Drive offers parking.
Does 2643 Corbeau Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2643 Corbeau Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2643 Corbeau Drive have a pool?
No, 2643 Corbeau Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2643 Corbeau Drive have accessible units?
No, 2643 Corbeau Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2643 Corbeau Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2643 Corbeau Drive has units with dishwashers.

