2628 Laramie Street

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Beautiful Finishes - This open concept home didn't start that way. Walls were removed creating as much open space as possible.



The original master suite is still there but an additional room was created that could serve as a new master bedroom or large bedroom for multiple people.



Bedrooms have carpet. The bathrooms and kitchen have ceramic tile. All other living areas have vinyl wood plank.



There is a separate utility room off of the kitchen. This house has parking in the front and off the alley. There is no garage or cover parking provided.



Security Deposit is $3,000.00. Exceptions made for good credit and background check.



Application Fee: $50.00 per application. EACH person, over the age of 18 MUST complete an application. No one over the age of 18 without an application is permitted to live at the home. (ex: 4 adults applying means 4 separate applications)



Qualifications: Please select our Apply Now option for full details.



We appreciate those that plan ahead for a move. However, we typically do not lease a home with a move-in date that is much more than 3 weeks out after the application is approved and the lease signed.



Non-refundable Pet Fee for this home is $300. Limit 1 cat or 1 small dog (A small dog is considered to weigh less than 22 lbs or be shorter than 16 inches.).



We might have other homes available that interest you even more, or you might want to schedule a showing or review our Apply Now for application qualifications.



