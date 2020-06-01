2620 Piedras

Amenities

Ready for immediate occupancy! This spacious 932 Sq. Ft. (1 BR-1.5 BA + a Loft) condo in a gated community was well thought out in design! LR has a corner WBFP, Ceramic tile in KIT & Baths, 3 ceiling fans, updated appliances in kitchen. Master Suite up with a full BA, WI Closet + a Loft w-closet - can be used as a den, office or area of your choice. Full Washer-Dryer area. Private fenced yard across LR & Kit areas. Assigned covered parking space. Near colleges, shopping, airports, DART connections & Freeways. HOA paid by owner includes Water, Sewer, Security System, Cable TV, High Speed Internet, Pest Control, Use of HOA common facilities. Tenants to verify schools and room measurements.