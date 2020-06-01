All apartments in Irving
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:11 AM

2620 Piedras

2620 Piedras · No Longer Available
Location

2620 Piedras, Irving, TX 75038
Las Brisas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Ready for immediate occupancy! This spacious 932 Sq. Ft. (1 BR-1.5 BA + a Loft) condo in a gated community was well thought out in design! LR has a corner WBFP, Ceramic tile in KIT & Baths, 3 ceiling fans, updated appliances in kitchen. Master Suite up with a full BA, WI Closet + a Loft w-closet - can be used as a den, office or area of your choice. Full Washer-Dryer area. Private fenced yard across LR & Kit areas. Assigned covered parking space. Near colleges, shopping, airports, DART connections & Freeways. HOA paid by owner includes Water, Sewer, Security System, Cable TV, High Speed Internet, Pest Control, Use of HOA common facilities. Tenants to verify schools and room measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Piedras have any available units?
2620 Piedras doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 Piedras have?
Some of 2620 Piedras's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Piedras currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Piedras is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Piedras pet-friendly?
No, 2620 Piedras is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2620 Piedras offer parking?
Yes, 2620 Piedras offers parking.
Does 2620 Piedras have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2620 Piedras offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Piedras have a pool?
No, 2620 Piedras does not have a pool.
Does 2620 Piedras have accessible units?
No, 2620 Piedras does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Piedras have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 Piedras has units with dishwashers.

