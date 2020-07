Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury townhouse for lease! This fabulous end unit with greenbelt is one of largest floor plans in this community! Soaring high ceilings, open floor plan features large living room open to dining and kitchen, master bedroom downstairs, 2nd living area and 2 large bedrooms upstairs with jack and jill bathroom, bonus room for storage or extra living space! Carefree fenced in backyard with open patio! Great central location to DFW and very close to airport and major freeways. Must see!