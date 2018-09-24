All apartments in Irving
Location

2423 Glacier Street, Irving, TX 75062
Northwest Park

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Office or 4th Bedroom - Immaculately Cleaned. Granite counter tops, laminate flooring, and two living spaces.There is a room that can be used as an office or a bedroom making this either a 3 bedroom with an office or a 4 bedroom. Included appliances are microwave, dishwasher and gas stove. You will need to provide your own washer and dryer. As you can see in the pictures, the back living space is bright and sunny, even though there is a covered patio. Security Deposit is $3, 000.00. Exceptions made for good credit and background check.Non-refundable Pet Fee for this home is $300. Limit 1 cat or 1 small dog (A small dog is considered to weigh less than 22 lbs or be shorter than 16 inches.).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2423 Glacier Street have any available units?
2423 Glacier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2423 Glacier Street have?
Some of 2423 Glacier Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2423 Glacier Street currently offering any rent specials?
2423 Glacier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2423 Glacier Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2423 Glacier Street is pet friendly.
Does 2423 Glacier Street offer parking?
No, 2423 Glacier Street does not offer parking.
Does 2423 Glacier Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2423 Glacier Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2423 Glacier Street have a pool?
No, 2423 Glacier Street does not have a pool.
Does 2423 Glacier Street have accessible units?
No, 2423 Glacier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2423 Glacier Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2423 Glacier Street has units with dishwashers.

