2423 Glacier Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Office or 4th Bedroom - Immaculately Cleaned. Granite counter tops, laminate flooring, and two living spaces.There is a room that can be used as an office or a bedroom making this either a 3 bedroom with an office or a 4 bedroom. Included appliances are microwave, dishwasher and gas stove. You will need to provide your own washer and dryer. As you can see in the pictures, the back living space is bright and sunny, even though there is a covered patio. Security Deposit is $3, 000.00. Exceptions made for good credit and background check.Non-refundable Pet Fee for this home is $300. Limit 1 cat or 1 small dog (A small dog is considered to weigh less than 22 lbs or be shorter than 16 inches.).