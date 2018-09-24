2419 Lismore Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Coppell ISD! Spacious 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home with a office. Kitchen features oversized decorative tile, stainless appliances, and lots of storage and counter space. 2 story living room features lots of natural light and soaring ceilings. Spacious master suite features updated fixtures and an attached bathroom with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Upstairs features a large game room, 2 spacious bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom, and a massive media room, projector and screen included. Downstairs office makes a perfect fifth bedroom. Community park and close to dining, shopping and entertainment. Stainless fridge and all furniture are negotiable. Professional pics coming soon