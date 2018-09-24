All apartments in Irving
Location

2419 Lismore Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Coppell ISD! Spacious 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home with a office. Kitchen features oversized decorative tile, stainless appliances, and lots of storage and counter space. 2 story living room features lots of natural light and soaring ceilings. Spacious master suite features updated fixtures and an attached bathroom with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Upstairs features a large game room, 2 spacious bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom, and a massive media room, projector and screen included. Downstairs office makes a perfect fifth bedroom. Community park and close to dining, shopping and entertainment. Stainless fridge and all furniture are negotiable. Professional pics coming soon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 Lismore Lane have any available units?
2419 Lismore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2419 Lismore Lane have?
Some of 2419 Lismore Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 Lismore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2419 Lismore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 Lismore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2419 Lismore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2419 Lismore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2419 Lismore Lane offers parking.
Does 2419 Lismore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 Lismore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 Lismore Lane have a pool?
No, 2419 Lismore Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2419 Lismore Lane have accessible units?
No, 2419 Lismore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 Lismore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2419 Lismore Lane has units with dishwashers.

