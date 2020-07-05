All apartments in Irving
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

2257 Bolden Road

2257 Bolden Road · No Longer Available
Location

2257 Bolden Road, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Charming rare house for lease in this neighborhood ! Great features for backyard lovers as house sits on 2 lots with lots of trees and a fire pit ! Also backs up to waterway and has paddle boat included. Close to a gorgeous park !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2257 Bolden Road have any available units?
2257 Bolden Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2257 Bolden Road have?
Some of 2257 Bolden Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2257 Bolden Road currently offering any rent specials?
2257 Bolden Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2257 Bolden Road pet-friendly?
No, 2257 Bolden Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2257 Bolden Road offer parking?
Yes, 2257 Bolden Road offers parking.
Does 2257 Bolden Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2257 Bolden Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2257 Bolden Road have a pool?
No, 2257 Bolden Road does not have a pool.
Does 2257 Bolden Road have accessible units?
No, 2257 Bolden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2257 Bolden Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2257 Bolden Road has units with dishwashers.

