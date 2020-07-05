All apartments in Irving
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:12 AM

2230 Longview Road

2230 Longview Road · No Longer Available
Location

2230 Longview Road, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Welcome Home to this gorgeous North facing 4 bedroom retreat conveniently located in the heart of the metroplex. Coppell schools. Huge Master Bedroom, Media room and a big Game room located upstairs. Downstairs Guest Bedroom with full bath, Study and a separate Home Office. This home features high end lighting fixtures, engineered hardwood through out the first level and upgraded carpet on the upstairs floor; custom closets in master, secondary bedrooms and garage; and central vacuum system. Don't miss this wonderful home! Buyers agent to confirm room sizes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 Longview Road have any available units?
2230 Longview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 Longview Road have?
Some of 2230 Longview Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 Longview Road currently offering any rent specials?
2230 Longview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 Longview Road pet-friendly?
No, 2230 Longview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2230 Longview Road offer parking?
Yes, 2230 Longview Road offers parking.
Does 2230 Longview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 Longview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 Longview Road have a pool?
No, 2230 Longview Road does not have a pool.
Does 2230 Longview Road have accessible units?
No, 2230 Longview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 Longview Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 Longview Road has units with dishwashers.

