2230 Longview Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace game room

Welcome Home to this gorgeous North facing 4 bedroom retreat conveniently located in the heart of the metroplex. Coppell schools. Huge Master Bedroom, Media room and a big Game room located upstairs. Downstairs Guest Bedroom with full bath, Study and a separate Home Office. This home features high end lighting fixtures, engineered hardwood through out the first level and upgraded carpet on the upstairs floor; custom closets in master, secondary bedrooms and garage; and central vacuum system. Don't miss this wonderful home! Buyers agent to confirm room sizes.