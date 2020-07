Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming north Irving home on a huge lot with trees. Home has fresh paint and like new carpet. Beautiful parquet flooring in living area. Kitchen is spacious with lots of counter, cabinet space and a newer drop in gas range. Backyard is very large with trees and a storage shed. Covered patio in back is just made for relaxing. Great neighborhood and schools, close to nice retail and major highways.