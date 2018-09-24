2128 Meandering Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Move-in Ready & Well Maintained on a HUMONGOUS Lot. Complete with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage + Formal Living & Dining! Updates Include:Laminate Flooring, Paint, Light Fixtures & Solar Screens. Stacked Formals Boast Updated Lighting, Crown Molding, Cozy Fireplace & Tons of Natural Light. Spacious Kitchen Offers Stainless Steel Appliances, Updated Backsplash & an Abundance of Storage Space. Family Room is Large, Perfect for Entertaining. Master Bedroom offers an Updated Master Bath. Spacious Bonus Room could be used as 4th Bedroom, Sun, Game or Exercise Room. Backyard has an Extended Patio, BonB Privacy Fence & is fit for an OLYMPIC SIZE Pool. It's a Party with an Eight Car Drive Way! Hurry, WILL NOT LAST!