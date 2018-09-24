All apartments in Irving
Last updated May 24 2019

2128 Meandering Drive

2128 Meandering Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2128 Meandering Drive, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Move-in Ready & Well Maintained on a HUMONGOUS Lot. Complete with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage + Formal Living & Dining! Updates Include:Laminate Flooring, Paint, Light Fixtures & Solar Screens. Stacked Formals Boast Updated Lighting, Crown Molding, Cozy Fireplace & Tons of Natural Light. Spacious Kitchen Offers Stainless Steel Appliances, Updated Backsplash & an Abundance of Storage Space. Family Room is Large, Perfect for Entertaining. Master Bedroom offers an Updated Master Bath. Spacious Bonus Room could be used as 4th Bedroom, Sun, Game or Exercise Room. Backyard has an Extended Patio, BonB Privacy Fence & is fit for an OLYMPIC SIZE Pool. It's a Party with an Eight Car Drive Way! Hurry, WILL NOT LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 Meandering Drive have any available units?
2128 Meandering Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2128 Meandering Drive have?
Some of 2128 Meandering Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2128 Meandering Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2128 Meandering Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 Meandering Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2128 Meandering Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2128 Meandering Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2128 Meandering Drive offers parking.
Does 2128 Meandering Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2128 Meandering Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 Meandering Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2128 Meandering Drive has a pool.
Does 2128 Meandering Drive have accessible units?
No, 2128 Meandering Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 Meandering Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2128 Meandering Drive has units with dishwashers.

