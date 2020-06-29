All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
208 Seva Court
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:42 AM

208 Seva Court

208 Ponce Drive · No Longer Available
Location

208 Ponce Drive, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful, roomy, 2 story in the heart of everything! 1st floor master. Dark granite kitchen counters with c-tile back-splash. Gas cooking with vent to outside. C-tile floors in kitchen and baths. 8' board on board privacy fencing. 9+ ceilings, neutral colors, cable, large rooms, lots of storage. Wood floors in ground floor living areas. Washer and Dryer Connections. Natural gas line at patio for connecting your grill.

HOA dues paid by landlord. Seniors Addition is the name of the subdivision (it is not an age restricted subdivision). Expected to be Available: Jan 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Seva Court have any available units?
208 Seva Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Seva Court have?
Some of 208 Seva Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Seva Court currently offering any rent specials?
208 Seva Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Seva Court pet-friendly?
No, 208 Seva Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 208 Seva Court offer parking?
Yes, 208 Seva Court offers parking.
Does 208 Seva Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Seva Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Seva Court have a pool?
No, 208 Seva Court does not have a pool.
Does 208 Seva Court have accessible units?
No, 208 Seva Court does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Seva Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Seva Court has units with dishwashers.

