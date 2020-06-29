208 Seva Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Beautiful, roomy, 2 story in the heart of everything! 1st floor master. Dark granite kitchen counters with c-tile back-splash. Gas cooking with vent to outside. C-tile floors in kitchen and baths. 8' board on board privacy fencing. 9+ ceilings, neutral colors, cable, large rooms, lots of storage. Wood floors in ground floor living areas. Washer and Dryer Connections. Natural gas line at patio for connecting your grill.



HOA dues paid by landlord. Seniors Addition is the name of the subdivision (it is not an age restricted subdivision). Expected to be Available: Jan 1, 2020.