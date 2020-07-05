2043 Remington Drive

Amenities

Amazing home in prestigious Villas at Mustang Park available for immediate occupancy! The home features every amenity imaginable and has never been lived in. Entry leads past home office-study and formal dining room to gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite c'tops, painted shaker style cabinets and work island overlooking inviting family room. Split master suite down features huge walk in closet, sep shower and soaking tub for those precious few moments of peaceful solitude! Second bedroom down makes perfect guest suite or nursery for the little ones. Three more bedrooms upstairs plus an oversized game-play room to accommodate the larger family!