2043 Remington Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2043 Remington Drive

2043 Remington Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2043 Remington Dr, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Amazing home in prestigious Villas at Mustang Park available for immediate occupancy! The home features every amenity imaginable and has never been lived in. Entry leads past home office-study and formal dining room to gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite c'tops, painted shaker style cabinets and work island overlooking inviting family room. Split master suite down features huge walk in closet, sep shower and soaking tub for those precious few moments of peaceful solitude! Second bedroom down makes perfect guest suite or nursery for the little ones. Three more bedrooms upstairs plus an oversized game-play room to accommodate the larger family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2043 Remington Drive have any available units?
2043 Remington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2043 Remington Drive have?
Some of 2043 Remington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2043 Remington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2043 Remington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2043 Remington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2043 Remington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2043 Remington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2043 Remington Drive offers parking.
Does 2043 Remington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2043 Remington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2043 Remington Drive have a pool?
No, 2043 Remington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2043 Remington Drive have accessible units?
No, 2043 Remington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2043 Remington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2043 Remington Drive has units with dishwashers.

