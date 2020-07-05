2013 Mulberry Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill

Absolutely gorgeous home located in the prestigious Hackberry Creek guarded gated community. Newly installed wood flooring in all bedrooms. Open concept, grand entrance, soaring ceiling in foyer & split staircase to upstairs. Down stairs office and upstairs game room.. Downstairs master bedroom & office that could be used as a 5th bedroom. Updates includes interior & exterior paint, travertine flooring & nice cabinets in kitchen, granite counters, stone back splash, SS appliances, light fixtures and gas grill on island. Large secondary bedrooms with plush carpets. Six months lease. Beautifully landscaped; Immaculate and well manicured front and back lawn. Close to 635, 114, & George Bush Hwy.