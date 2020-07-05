All apartments in Irving
2013 Mulberry Way
2013 Mulberry Way

Location

2013 Mulberry Way, Irving, TX 75063
Hackberry Creek

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
Absolutely gorgeous home located in the prestigious Hackberry Creek guarded gated community. Newly installed wood flooring in all bedrooms. Open concept, grand entrance, soaring ceiling in foyer & split staircase to upstairs. Down stairs office and upstairs game room.. Downstairs master bedroom & office that could be used as a 5th bedroom. Updates includes interior & exterior paint, travertine flooring & nice cabinets in kitchen, granite counters, stone back splash, SS appliances, light fixtures and gas grill on island. Large secondary bedrooms with plush carpets. Six months lease. Beautifully landscaped; Immaculate and well manicured front and back lawn. Close to 635, 114, & George Bush Hwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Mulberry Way have any available units?
2013 Mulberry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 Mulberry Way have?
Some of 2013 Mulberry Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Mulberry Way currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Mulberry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Mulberry Way pet-friendly?
No, 2013 Mulberry Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2013 Mulberry Way offer parking?
Yes, 2013 Mulberry Way offers parking.
Does 2013 Mulberry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Mulberry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Mulberry Way have a pool?
No, 2013 Mulberry Way does not have a pool.
Does 2013 Mulberry Way have accessible units?
No, 2013 Mulberry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Mulberry Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 Mulberry Way has units with dishwashers.

