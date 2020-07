Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Modern, well kept townhome with two living areas and one dining area along with the kitchen and half bath, all located downstairs. Three spacious bedrooms and two full baths located upstairs. All kitchen appliances furnished, plus a full size washer dryer. Hardwoods downstairs and carpet on stairway and all of the upstairs. Two car garage located at the back of the townhome, entry from the garage is directly into the kitchen.