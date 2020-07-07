1914 Pilgrim Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with double attached carport in desired neighorhood. Plenty of windows create natural light with this open concept layout, original wood floors throughout, vinyl plank in wet areas Living and dining flow into kitchen creating a spacious environment for entertaining. Kitchen has new sink, appliances, breakfast nook and new backsplash throughout. Enjoy the private backyard with covered patio, new sod and new wooden fence. Easy access to 183, I-30, DFW Airport. Beautiful park with pond. All applications are subject to approval.