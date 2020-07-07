All apartments in Irving
1914 Pilgrim Drive
1914 Pilgrim Drive

1914 Pilgrim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1914 Pilgrim Drive, Irving, TX 75061
Plymouth Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with double attached carport in desired neighorhood. Plenty of windows create natural light with this open concept layout, original wood floors throughout, vinyl plank in wet areas Living and dining flow into kitchen creating a spacious environment for entertaining. Kitchen has new sink, appliances, breakfast nook and new backsplash throughout. Enjoy the private backyard with covered patio, new sod and new wooden fence. Easy access to 183, I-30, DFW Airport. Beautiful park with pond. All applications are subject to approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 Pilgrim Drive have any available units?
1914 Pilgrim Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1914 Pilgrim Drive have?
Some of 1914 Pilgrim Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 Pilgrim Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1914 Pilgrim Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 Pilgrim Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1914 Pilgrim Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1914 Pilgrim Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1914 Pilgrim Drive offers parking.
Does 1914 Pilgrim Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1914 Pilgrim Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 Pilgrim Drive have a pool?
No, 1914 Pilgrim Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1914 Pilgrim Drive have accessible units?
No, 1914 Pilgrim Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 Pilgrim Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1914 Pilgrim Drive has units with dishwashers.

