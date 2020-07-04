All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 28 2019

1907 Meadow Lark Lane

Location

1907 Meadow Lark, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable single story perfectly situated on cul-de-sac lot in the Meadows community within 1-2 miles from many conveniences, shopping, schools and major highways. Kitchen is beautifully updated with Quartz Countertops, stainless steel appliances, farm sink, gas ranch, built-in microwave and kitchen window providing wonderful natural light. Family room complete with floor to ceiling brick, gas starter fireplace and views to the backyard. Home features gorgeous wood floors, crown molding, and updated bath. Fenced yard and extended patio provides a great spot for entertaining. Large storage building in back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 Meadow Lark Lane have any available units?
1907 Meadow Lark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1907 Meadow Lark Lane have?
Some of 1907 Meadow Lark Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 Meadow Lark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Meadow Lark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Meadow Lark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1907 Meadow Lark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1907 Meadow Lark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1907 Meadow Lark Lane offers parking.
Does 1907 Meadow Lark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 Meadow Lark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Meadow Lark Lane have a pool?
No, 1907 Meadow Lark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1907 Meadow Lark Lane have accessible units?
No, 1907 Meadow Lark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 Meadow Lark Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 Meadow Lark Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

