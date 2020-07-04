1907 Meadow Lark Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable single story perfectly situated on cul-de-sac lot in the Meadows community within 1-2 miles from many conveniences, shopping, schools and major highways. Kitchen is beautifully updated with Quartz Countertops, stainless steel appliances, farm sink, gas ranch, built-in microwave and kitchen window providing wonderful natural light. Family room complete with floor to ceiling brick, gas starter fireplace and views to the backyard. Home features gorgeous wood floors, crown molding, and updated bath. Fenced yard and extended patio provides a great spot for entertaining. Large storage building in back.