All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1835 Leann Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1835 Leann Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

1835 Leann Ln

1835 Leann Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1835 Leann Lane, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Luxury Irving Townhouse, available now!

Two Story 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom townhome with private patio and backyard. Close to retail and State Highway 183 with East/West Access.

More pictures coming soon!

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5592853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 Leann Ln have any available units?
1835 Leann Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1835 Leann Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1835 Leann Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 Leann Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1835 Leann Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1835 Leann Ln offer parking?
No, 1835 Leann Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1835 Leann Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1835 Leann Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 Leann Ln have a pool?
No, 1835 Leann Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1835 Leann Ln have accessible units?
No, 1835 Leann Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 Leann Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1835 Leann Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1835 Leann Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1835 Leann Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl
Irving, TX 75063
MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
WaterRidge
4600 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas